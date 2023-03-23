Lake Macquarie's Jewells Tavern was among dozens of buildings across the Lower Hunter that were damaged in Thursday night's storm.
The main bar of the popular watering hole was inundated with water soon after the storm hit.
More than 40 millimetres fell across the region between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.
There were reports of power lines down on Ocean Street at Dudley just after 5.40pm and traffic lights at Jesmond stopped working during the peak-hour commute.
The BoM said the severe weather was caused by a surface trough lying through central and eastern parts of New South Wales that was generating thunderstorms, "with the chance of severe storms into this evening".
Isolated severe storms were also approaching the NSW and Victorian border, the BoM said.
The State Emergency Service advised people to move cars away from trees, secure or put away loose items around their property and keep at least eight metres from fallen power lines.
Williamtown recorded a wind speed of 46km/h at 4.38pm on Thursday, the BoM said.
