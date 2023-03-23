A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Hunter, with heavy rainfall, flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones possible in Newcastle and parts of the Central Coast.
The warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology around 5pm, with Newcastle West experiencing thunder, lightning and heavy rain shortly after.
A later warning of heavy showers and developing thunderstorms for people in parts of Maitland/Cessnock and Greater Newcastle areas was issued at 5.24pm.
There were reports of power lines down on Ocean Street at Dudley just after 5.40pm.
The BoM said the severe weather was caused by a surface trough lying through central and eastern parts of New South Wales that was generating thunderstorms, "with the chance of severe storms into this evening".
Isolated severe storms were also approaching the NSW and Victorian border, the BoM said.
The State Emergency Service advised people to move cars away from trees, secure or put away loose items around their property and keep at least eight metres from fallen power lines.
Williamtown recorded a wind speed of 46km/h at 4.38pm on Thursday, the BoM said.
MORE NEWCASTLE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.