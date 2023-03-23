Newcastle Herald
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall for Newcastle and the Hunter, bureau says

Updated March 23 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:20pm
A file picture of a boy running for cover at Bar Beach. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Hunter, with heavy rainfall, flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones possible in Newcastle and parts of the Central Coast.

