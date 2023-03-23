Fire crews are mopping up this morning after a massive blaze engulfed part of the popular Tamburlaine Organic Winery at Pokolbin last night.
It is understood the fire broke out in the restaurant area at about 9.30pm.
More than 50 NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire firefighters spent about four-and-a-half hours extinguishing the fire.
"It was a very large building, and when you're getting fires in more rural areas water can be an issue," NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Shepherd said.
Tamburlaine winery owner Mark Davidson told ABC Newcastle the fire was contained to the function centre on the property.
"The property had buildings spread out, so warehousing, officers, cellar door is fine. This was in a paddock, an isolated garden area away from the main winery building and away from the warehousing offices and cellar door."
He believed the fire was started by lightning.
"It was quite savage," he told the ABC.
"That storm that came through ... I've never been that close to lightning, it was a massive strike. That must have triggered it."
"It was a shock. We've been here for 38 years and we haven't had an incident like this."
He said the winery was "booked up solid" with weddings and wanted to reassure couples there would be a solution available.
"We've got good staff and we had locals come over and offer assistance and we know plenty of people with facilities and we'll make something happen in Pokolbin anyway. We'll salvage this."
A forensic investigation of the scene will commence this morning.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
