Marina Kijl will walk at Speers Point on Sunday to remember her mum, who died of Alzheimer's.
The Hunter Memory Walk and Jog is held to remember loved ones who passed away with dementia and support those still living with the condition.
Ms Kijl, of Clarence Town in Dungog Shire, will be among the participants. Her mother Geertje, who lived in Holland, died in August 2016.
Ms Kijl moved to Australia from Holland 27 years ago.
She said doing the walk "helps me with the fact I've missed a lot, with my family being back home".
"It's my way of still spending time with my mum."
Ms Kijl would fly back to Holland every 18 months to see her family.
"Over the years she was becoming a bit forgetful. We thought it had to do with old age. Eventually it was quite obvious that she had Alzheimer's.
"When I went back the last time, it got to a point where she didn't recognise me. It's tough. You're seeing this person that raised you and they're looking at you like you're a complete and utter stranger.
"There's nothing you can do about it. That's the most frustrating thing. It wasn't her fault, so there's no point getting angry or anything like that. It's just a matter of accepting it and dealing with it."
Looking back, Ms Kijl recalled her mum was "always there when we got home from school".
"She looked after us her whole life. She raised us well and gave us the right values, in conjunction with my dad," she said.
"She always questioned whether she did right by us and she definitely did."
Ms Kijl began doing the memory walk about five years ago.
"For the first couple of years, I did the walk in memory of my mum to keep that connection," she said.
"In the last three years I've actively started fundraising as well, with the view that I might need it in future."
Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe urged Hunter residents to support the event.
"We hope everyone will consider joining us," Ms McCabe said.
The Hunter event is one of 20 scheduled memory walks around the country.
More than 400,000 people live with dementia in Australia.
"Without a medical breakthrough, this number is expected to almost double in 30 years," a Dementia Australia statement said.
"Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the leading cause of death for women."
The event starts on Sunday at Speers Point Park at 8am. There's a 2km, 8km or timed 8km course. Sign up online at memorywalk.com.au or on the day.
Science, health and medicine, academic research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport. Topics column writer.
