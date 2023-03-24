Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Jets cry out for facilities: The case for including the A-League club in the Newcastle Hunter Park precinct

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated March 24 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Jets men's side train at the Maitland Regional Athletic Centre. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske has called for a football facility, which includes a home for the A-League club, to be a key piece of any proposed development of a Broadmeadow sport and entertainment precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.