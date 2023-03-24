NEWCASTLE Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske has called for a football facility, which includes a home for the A-League club, to be a key piece of any proposed development of a Broadmeadow sport and entertainment precinct.
And Mattiske has key statistics to strengthen football's case.
In the Newcastle Strategic Sports Plan carried out by City of Newcastle in 2020, football was identified as the biggest participation sport by a clear margin.
At 27.5 per cent of all participation, it was nearly three times bigger than rugby league (10.7), more than double cricket (13) and four times bigger than netball (7).
The Jets are one of only two professional teams, alongside the Knights, representing the region in a national competition.
They deliver a minimum of 20 live events into the city, with a net economic benefit of more than $3 million dollars based on actual spend.
However, there were no provision for the code in the Hunter Park master plan, revealed by the Newcastle Herald in November, which included a new 11,000-seat entertainment centre, an aquatic centre, hotels and 2700 dwellings.
It has been six years since the state government announced plans for the 63 hectare site - an area encompassing the Newcastle Showground, Wanderers Oval, harness racing facility, go kart track and District Park - but is yet to commit to funding it.
The relocation of harness racing is expected to cost $50 million alone and the entertainment centre, upwards of $350 million.
A $20 million Knights Centre of Excellence - which the club contributed $10 million towards - and a $12 million upgrade of the hockey centre have been completed.
Football is by far the biggest participation sport in the region but it is crying out for facilities.- SHANE MATTISKE
Newcastle Basketball this week announced a new $30 million 12-court facility, funded by the state government, to be built on land opposite McDonald Jones Stadium.
That complex sits outside of the designated Hunter Park precinct.
"There have been four or five versions of the Broadmeadow precinct plan," Mattiske said. "One included a football field, but it wasn't the scale required.
"Football is by far the biggest participation sport in the region but it is crying out for facilities. The Jets, in their history, have never found a home. Right now we have our women's team in facilities at No.2 Sportsground which are separate to the club administration at Speers Point. Our men's team are in facilities at Maitland Sportsground and our academy teams are spread across the region.
"Hunter Park precinct presents an ideal opportunity to bring the club together and create a home for the Jets.
"It also presents an opportunity to create facilities that will benefit the whole community."
Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) built a $11.3 million headquarters at Speers Point in 2014, which has two full-sized synthetic fields and 10 five-a-side courts.
The two synthetic fields are the only all-weather surfaces between Newcastle and Coffs Harbour.
Last winter, wet weather wreaked havoc on local grounds and playing schedules for junior and senior competitions.
NNSWF football operations general manager Liam Bentley told the Newcastle Herald last May that more than 300 games had been postponed across their premier competitions, which take in NPL men's, women's and youth and Northern League One.
Mattiske said a football facility in Hunter Park would require two synthetic and two grass pitches.
"Synthetic fields are something the Jets would have a limited utilisation of, but they would be available to schools, associations and clubs, and provide an important step forward in the provision of reliable grounds for competitions," Mattiske said.
The state government, as part of its Westinvest Fund, a $5 billion re-election slush fund set up from the sale of the Westconnex road network, has committed nearly $100 million for all-weather football facilities in Cumberland, Fairfield and Hawkesbury.
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper secured an extra $5 million for the new Newcastle Basketball Stadium, which followed $25 million allocated in the 2019.
There has been no other significant funding commitment from the Coalition or Labor Party for local sporting facilities in the lead up to Saturday's state election.
Jets coach Arthur Papas said a centre of excellence would be a game changer in developing players and building success for the club.
"The disappointing thing is that I was in Newcastle [as an assistant coach] in 2012 and we didn't have a proper training base," he said. "Then 11 years later, different ownerships, different structures and no one has thought that was a priority. The priority is to build infrastructure around a team and invest in facilities. That is local government as well. They have to play a part in that."
Hunter Park, as well as sports and entertainment facilities, will include parkland and housing.
At the announcement of the basketball complex this week, Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Hunter Park would be one of the "largest redevelopment projects" this region has seen.
"I'm absolutely expecting that whoever wins government on Saturday to make sure Hunter Park is a priority," she said. "These are international sporting and entertainment facilities we are aiming for in this region. It is also mixed with very important housing targets."
Nelmes said council would next month lead community talks with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment about the Broadmeadow precinct and its land uses.
"We need to make sure we get that right. That starts with consultation and funding," she said.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.