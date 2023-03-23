On a weekend where there are blockbusters in the AFL and NRL, we are on an international break. A week to regather, reassess and find peak form. Cue the Benny Hill music.
The Jets sat in seventh place a month ago, in what was interpreted as the tightest league in A-League history. Four games and one point later, they are still seventh. What the? What's happened? In a nutshell all the teams that looked almost gone have picked up points to rekindle hope, and those that were around the Jets joined them in treading water.
They are two points from the top six, and if you could imagine Melbourne Victory winning their match in hand, two points from last. Can anyone string a run of games together, and storm into the six? Can you imagine it?
I thought I'd have a glance at teams over the next three to four weeks, seeking clarity. Do not attempt this at home!
My prediction that teams would need more points to make the play-offs than ever seems very likely to blow up in my face.
A cut-off of 38 or 39 points for qualification seems unlikely. Sydney would have to win four of five, the Jets and others four wins and a draw would suffice.
Assuming Wellington and the Mariners don't fall apart, there is one spot left. Can anyone grab it with authority?
Sydney have pole position, and a two-point start on the others. Their goal difference is slightly superior to all rivals, except strangely the bottom two! They need two home victories in the next three games.
The Jets have a tricky run. Melbourne City away is self-explanatory next up, but the loss to suspension of three key players is tough, and common sense suggests four points from the away trip to Brisbane and home clash with Macarthur is a minimum requirement.
That said, the teams closest to the Jets, Western United and Macarthur face arguably tougher runs, with no easy points on offer.
Perth and Brisbane, with 24 and 23 points respectively and a similar goal difference to Sydney, have chances, but can't afford any mistakes, and Melbourne Victory have I think left themselves too much to do.
That said, they are probably the team most capable of stringing a run together, but surely not?
Will we know by round 25, or will it go all the way to the bitter end? I reckon it's a lottery kids.
Enjoy your weekend off.
MORE NEWCASTLE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.