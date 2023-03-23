A-Leagues Women's: Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix 3pm, No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle West.
Aussie Night Markets 4pm to 10pm, Morisset Showground, Morisset.
Frontline Hobbies Garage Sale 9am to 5pm, 5 Lang Road, Broadmeadow.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Hunter Valley Airshow Saturday & Sunday, 10.40am to 6pm, Cessnock Airport. Hair-raising aerobatics, historical warbirds, amusement rides, markets, beer & wine garden, street food and more.
Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival Saturday & Sunday, 8.30am to 4pm, Kurri Kurri Rotary Park. It's all about rock'n'roll, classic cars, hot rods, fashion, music, dancing and everything good about the 50's and 60's.
Newcastle Roller Derby 5pm, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre, Broadmeadow.
Newy Youth Markets 12pm, Museum Of Art & Culture, First Street, Booragul.
Nurse Georgie Carroll - Sista Flo 2.0 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Social Fabric: Afghan Fashion Market 9.30am, Newcastle Regional Library, Laman Street, Newcastle.
Subjugation, Inequality, Revolution (According to the book of Kara) - Kara Wood 6pm, The Creator Incubator, 50 Clyde Street, Hamilton North.
Surfest Men's and Women's Pro Saturday & Sunday, Merewether Beach. New Surfest champions will be crowned in the 5000-point qualifying series men's contest and the $50,000 women's event.
unfurl: A Queer Celebration 2pm to 9pm, Multi Arts Pavilion, 1A First Street, Booragul.
Hunter Arts Network Art Bazaar 10am to 3pm, Lambton Park, Lambton.
Jets Fan Day 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park, Speers Point.
March to end Domestic & Sexual Violence 11am to 1pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Round 4 NRL: Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders 4.05pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. Gates open 11.15am, Jersey Flegg 11.30am, NSW Cup 1.35pm.
Dan Brodie, Hana & Jessie Lee's Bad Habits, Ben Mastwyk & His Millions, Katie Bates Sunday, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland.
Dust & Crafterface Sunday, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham, with Busted Head Racket, Yev Kassem.
Echoes Of Nature Sunday, Adamstown Uniting Church, Adamstown.
Father Deer Hands, Some Heard Trouble, PSTCRDS, Brooklyn Comic Sunday, Hamilton Station Hotel.
GRXCE Sunday, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Jarrod Grant, with Mellow Bear, Abbi Yeo Sunday, Rogue Scholar Rooftop.
Kingswood Saturday, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Music Of The Night: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber Sunday, Lizotte's, Lambton.
NutStock 2.30pm, Saturday, Wickham Park Hotel. Line-up, Cooks and Bakers, Nana Klumpp, Slapjack, Loons, The Appointments, William John Jr, ChaiChester.
Red Hot Summer Saturday, Roche Estate, Pokolbin. Gates open 1pm, music from 1.40pm. Line-up includes Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Linda and Vika, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.
The Grogans (all-ages) Saturday, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West.
