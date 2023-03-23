Newcastle Herald
Weekend planner: Surfest, Cessnock Airshow, Kurri Nostalgia Fest and more

March 24 2023 - 10:00am
Jackson Baker on the way to winning the 2022 Surfest title. The 2023 champions will be crowned on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

SATURDAY

A-Leagues Women's: Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix 3pm, No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle West.

