Sarah Baum the last one standing for Newcastle at Surfest

The Surfest runs of defending champion Jackson Baker and Merewether clubmate Morgan Cibilic came to an end in small waves on Friday, leaving Sarah Baum in the women's event carrying local hopes into the weekend.
The round of 32 in the men's and women's 5000-point Qualifying Series (QS) events were completed at Merewether in mostly one-to-two foot, onshore conditions.
Newcastle-based South African Baum, who is already safely on the second-tier Challenger Series (CS), won her morning heat, carving out frontside turns for a best two-wave score of 9.77. Mia Huppatz (9.47) was second to progress and enhance her hopes of making the Australia/Oceania top four to secure a CS spot. Oceanna Rogers (8.64) and Kailani Johnson (6.54) bowed out.
Baum, who was second at Surfest last year, said she was still nervous in her heats despite her CS wildcard status.
"I definitely want to get a good result here, maybe back up a second, or a first, like last year," Baum said.
"That was a proper grovel session, but you've got to do what you've got to do and make it through these heats."
Merewether teenager Amelie Bourke was also in the round of 32 but she exited with a third. Zahli Kelly (9.83) and Ellie Harrison (9.3) progressed from the heat to boost their CS chances. Bourke, who had a 6.9 tally, was 15th on the regional standings before Surfest - the final QS contest.
Former Championship Tour (CT) surfers and Surfest winners Bronte Macaulay and Dimity Stoyle were standout heat winners, posting 13.33 and 13.44 respectively.
Conditions didn't improve for the men's round in the afternoon, when Baker and Cibilic were the headline acts.
Baker, the only CT competitor in the field, was third with an 8.84 in his heat. Good friend Mikey McDonagh won with 9.94 ahead of George Pittar (9.23). Baker needed a 5.5 late to survive and he threw everything into single-turn waves but came up short with scores of 4.77 and 4.07.
Newcastle teenager Dom Thomas, who posted a 14.0 total in his previous heat, was also third with a score of 7.63. Sheldon Simkus (11.5) claimed the heat ahead of Japan's Joh Azuchi (9.1). Cooper Davies (5.67) dropped from second to last with an interference call on the siren.
Cibilic, the former world No.5 who is guaranteed a place on the CS, was in the final heat of the day and he also came third.
Indonesian Ketut Agus dominated with a 13.17, including an 8.17 from an early backhand attack, leaving Cibilic battling with Japan's Hiroto Ohhara for second.
Cibilic needed a 5.34 late and, like Baker, he scrambled in vain, going down 11.5 to 10.77.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
