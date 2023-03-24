Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Sarah Baum the last one standing for Newcastle at Surfest

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 24 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Baker puts everything into a turn on Friday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Surfest runs of defending champion Jackson Baker and Merewether clubmate Morgan Cibilic came to an end in small waves on Friday, leaving Sarah Baum in the women's event carrying local hopes into the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.