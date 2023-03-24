Veteran Fern Bay trainer Ron Asquith is counting on a better start but the same finish from Scramjet when she tackles a heat of the Golden Easter Egg (520m) on Saturday night after a last-start win at Maitland.
Scramjet looks one of the best chances from the Hunter to make semi-finals of the group 1 series at Wentworth Park, which kicks off with 10 heats. She has box six, with a vacant box in five, in heat nine and was a $5 TAB chance on Friday.
"I'd sooner be boxed inside but we came up with the six, so you've got just to deal with it," Asquith said.
"I just hope she comes out well. The vacant box could help her, but she doesn't cross until she comes down past the winning post. She goes pretty straight."
Scramjet has won seven times over the 520m at Wentworth Park and gave Asquith his biggest win when taking out the listed The Collerson there in January. She warmed up for the heat with a 400m win at Maitland last Friday. Scramjet was slow away from box five but she fought back to overhaul the leaders.
"She railed good and come home strong, and she's usually a reasonably reliable beginner," Asquith said.
"We just gave her a free run at a friend's place through the week, but she's fit and well, so we'll just hope for the best."
Also a strong chance is Winlock Piper in heat two for Aberdeen trainer Michelle Johnson. Ritza Donna (Mark Davidson) and King Nito (Harry Sarkis) are in that race. Sarkis also has Zenani in heat four, which features Steve Davies' Battle Born. Joe McFadyen has Hurricane's Fury (heat three), Belmont Bullet (five) and Sandstorm Rico (10) in qualifiers.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.