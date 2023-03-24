Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Ron Asquith star Scramjet ready for Easter Egg run

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 25 2023 - 9:12am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Asquith. Picture Maitland Greyhounds

Veteran Fern Bay trainer Ron Asquith is counting on a better start but the same finish from Scramjet when she tackles a heat of the Golden Easter Egg (520m) on Saturday night after a last-start win at Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.