Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Trainer Aaron Goadsby eyeing golden night at Bathurst

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Aaron Goadsby eyeing golden night at Bathurst

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby's only complaint was poor draws as he prepared to take six runners to Bathurst's premier meeting on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.