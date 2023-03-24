Trainer Aaron Goadsby eyeing golden night at Bathurst

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby's only complaint was poor draws as he prepared to take six runners to Bathurst's premier meeting on Saturday night.
Goadsby has La Derniere and Ignite The Fire in the $150,000 group 1 Gold Tiara for two-year-old fillies, while Sweet Valeria and Luvareschs race in the $30,600 consolation.
Kozaczynski represents the stable in the $30,000 consolation for the group 1 Gold Crown for two-year-old colts and geldings, while Threebushelsofoats is in the $20,000 consolation for the Gold Bracelet for three-year-old fillies.
"We've only got one good draw out of the six but it's just a big thrill to get six in on such a big night," Goadsby said.
"We're just going to need our fair share of luck, but they are all good, they've settled well and have worked well this week.
"We've got no complaints except the draws."
The good draw is with La Derniere in the Gold Tiara, where she has gate two but was a $151 chance with the TAB on Friday. She was a dead-heat winner in the qualifiers and Goadsby was surprised with the odds.
"She's never run a bad race so I don't know why she's that price," he said. "She's never disgraced herself. We'll bounce her out and see where we end up."
Ignite The Fire has to contend with a second-row draw.
"They are both big prices [in the Tiara] but they have earned their spots," he said.
"It's good to get them into the group 1. They've got a few first-time owners, so it's a big kick for them and the stable as well."
Another heat winner in the race is Forever Skyfall for Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa. She was a $61 shot from gate five. Formosa also has Heavenly Holly in the Mayor's Cup.
Threebushelsofoats ($8) was Goadsby's shortest-priced chance, but she has the outside gate.
Luvareschs has gate two on the back row in the Tiara consolation and Goadsby was hopeful of gaining a forward position behind Sheza Rebel.
"I think it will get a run through," he said. "The two seems to get off the gate good, so we should get a good cart through, but luck will play its part."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
