After a three-week wait, "pinball" winger and off-season recruit Greg Marzhew is finally set to be unleashed by the Newcastle Knights against Canberra on Sunday.
A surprise omission in round one, Marzhew, who joined Newcastle late last year from the Titans, has been forced to play NSW Cup in recent weeks after Hymel Hunt won the race to start the season on the left wing.
But after Dominic Young's shocker against the Dolphins on Friday, making six errors, the Auckland product was promoted this week in place of the axed Englishman and is set to make his club debut at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"It just goes to show the competition that we have at the back," Knights co-captain Jayden Brailey said.
"All three have been outstanding wingers ... and it's a pretty big headache for Adam to have in terms of selecting the team every week.
"I can't wait to run out there with Greggy.
"He is like a pinball.
"Hopefully he can get some quick play-the-balls for us."
The Knights and Raiders both hold a 1-2 record heading into today's round-four match.
Kick-off at McDonald Jones Stadium is at 4.05pm.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
