Newcastle winger Greg Marzhew to make Knights debut against Canberra Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium

MM
By Max McKinney
March 26 2023 - 8:00am
Marzhew played in both pre-season trials but Hymel Hunt and Dominic Young have been the preferred wingers for the opening three rounds. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

After a three-week wait, "pinball" winger and off-season recruit Greg Marzhew is finally set to be unleashed by the Newcastle Knights against Canberra on Sunday.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

