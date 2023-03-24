Kris Lees looks to Rosehill rain for Star Kingdom Stakes chance

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees was hoping for more rain than expected at Rosehill as he lined up stakes chances with his stable colours across two city meetings on Saturday.
Lees has Never Talk down at Rosehill for the group 3 Star Kingdom Stakes (1200m), a race he won last year at Newcastle with Gem Song, and The Bopper for the listed Bob Hoysted Handicap (1000m) at Flemington. However, he was unsure if Never Talk, which thrives on heavy going, would race. Rosehill was a soft 5 on Friday with rain predicted.
"It just depends," Lees said of Never Talk racing. "If there's a lot of rain, she'll run. If not, we'll wait a fortnight [to run at Randwick]. I'd like to see her on heavy ground at that level."
Lees' gun Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons is booked for the ride. He also partners David Payne-trained Montefilia ($4.60) in the group 1 Tancred Stakes.
The Bopper will race and was a $3 favourite for his straight-track test after a last-start fifth in the group 2 Challenge Stakes (1000m) at Randwick three weeks ago.
"He's been down the straight before but we're riding him a bit different now, so we'll ride him back off the speed," he said. "We've tried that his last three or four runs and he's been reacting well over the shorter trip."
At Wyong, Lees has Acquitted, Mobstar and Willinga Freefall in the Provincial-Midway Championship heat (1350m) - the second last chance to make the $500,000 final.
"I suppose with a bit of rain around, Acquitted should run really well," said Lees, a four-time series winner who has only Cloudland so far in the decider.
"He didn't have a lot of luck in the Newcastle heat, so he might be a better chance. But Mobstar is unbeaten at the track and Willinga Freefall should put himself right there from the draw [in one]. They all handle the surface. Willinga Freefall should be up on speed. Mobstar and Acquitted should get back a little bit but they will all get their chance."
Lees' defending champion Kinloch and early fancy Loch Eagle will spearhead his team at the final qualifier at Newcastle on Thursday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
