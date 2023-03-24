WALLSEND captain Jake Montgomery and Stockton skipper Nick Foster find themselves at different stages of their careers as they vie for the same prize this weekend.
Montgomery, 28, welcomed daughter Emerson into the world last week just in time for his first grand-final appearance with the Tigers.
Foster, 39, is preparing for his fifth decider and recalls attending No.1 Sportsground as a child to watch the Seagulls contest the 1994-95 showdown.
Only one will get to hold the Newcastle District Cricket Association trophy aloft.
Montgomery almost didn't get the chance, becoming a new dad within the last fortnight as Wallsend strive for their first title since 2006-07.
"When we got the due date it was clear from very early on we might have some issues and by November we'd started playing some really good cricket," Montgomery said.
"In saying that, bub turning up the Monday before the semi probably worked out as well as it could have. I had a week at hospital and still got to play.
"Having a baby certainly puts things into perspective, I was far more concerned about that delivery than the ones I was going to be facing out in the middle."
Foster's aiming for back-to-back crowns at Stockton.
"I remember being 10 or so and going to the 94-95 grand final, which was a pretty big deal at the time," Foster said.
"Me and my brother were playing tennis-ball cricket in front of the grandstand and Prawns [Belmont's Mark Curry] joined in. He wouldn't remember that but it stuck in my memory."
The clubs have only met once this season with Stockton (1-65) far too strong for Wallsend (64) in a one-day fixture at Wallsend Oval on October 29. Stockton have won all three grand-final clashes against Wallsend (1977-78, 1978-79, 2004-05).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
