CITY'S Oli Carter was named player of the year during Newcastle District Cricket Association's presentation at Club Charlestown on Friday.
Based on a 3-2-1 points system, the wicketkeeper-batsman collected the top gong for 2022-23 after finishing ahead of Wallsend's Nathan Price and Stockton's Adrian Chad.
Carter, one of the first-grade competition's leading run scorers, recently returned home to rejoin English county side Sussex and missed City's semi-final loss.
He's the second player from City to win the prize, following on from Mark Dries in 2010-11.
Wallsend, Newcastle and NSW Country paceman Pat Magann picked up representative player of the year.
Other awards went to Belmont's Joey Gillard (under-19 scholarship), Cardiff-Boolaroo's Austen Hiskens (under-16 player of the year) and Port Stephens' Jarrod Moxey (Suburban Districts).
City's Kirsten Smith received NDCA women's player of the year, now named the Sarah Griffith Medal.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
