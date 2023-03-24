NORTHERN HAWKS captain-coach Brad Tighe reckons the debut of homegrown halfback Liam Walsh is "what the club's all about".
Walsh, the son of former NRL player and Blues premiership-winning mentor Peter, has been given the chance to wear the No.7 jersey as the Hawks start their journey in the Newcastle Rugby League first-grade competition.
Having helped the Hawks earn promotion for 2023, Tighe has full confidence in Walsh ahead of Sunday's season-opening clash against Wests at Tomaree Sports Complex.
"I have all the confidence in the world that he [Walsh] can step up," Tighe told the Newcastle Herald.
"He played a role in the halves with us last year and it's what the club's all about, giving local Bay blokes like Liam an opportunity to play first grade locally.
"I reckon Spider [Walsh's dad Peter] will be pretty pumped this week.
"The Bay haven't been in the comp for a while now and first week back Liam's steering us around the park."
Walsh actually replaces another Walsh, injured two-time Newcastle RL player of the year Luke (back), and teams up with five-eighth Floyd Tighe (return from Knights).
Barry McGrady slots in at hooker for Tyler Randell (knee) while Warren Schillings (suspended), Brad Russell (foot) and Kendyll Fahey (away) are unavailable.
Timanu Alexander and Josh Thurston hope to back up from representative commitments on Saturday.
Wests have Tyler Moodie, son of former NRL player Jason, debuting on the wing.
Elsewhere on Sunday and Kurri will honour club great John Sattler when home to defending premiers Maitland, injured forward Matt Moon has been listed for Macquarie against Central at St John Oval while Jarred Anderson returns from suspension for Cessnock against visiting Souths.
Wyong host The Entrance on Saturday.
Lakes have the bye.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
