Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Homegrown product Liam Walsh to wear No.7 for Northern Hawks in Newcastle Rugby League season opener

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 24 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Hawks halfback Liam Walsh scoring a try in last year's Newcastle RL reserve-grade grand final. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NORTHERN HAWKS captain-coach Brad Tighe reckons the debut of homegrown halfback Liam Walsh is "what the club's all about".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.