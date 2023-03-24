Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield rugby union: New backline arrivals spark Hunter Wildfires attack

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
March 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires captain Rob Puli'uvea wins a lineout. The Wildfires open their 2023 Shute Shield campaign against Manly at home next Saturday, Picture by Marina Neil

HUNTER Wildfires captain Rob Puli'uvea doesn't expect hooker Phil Bradford to feature at the top of the Shute Shield try-scorer's list this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.