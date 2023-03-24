HUNTER Wildfires captain Rob Puli'uvea doesn't expect hooker Phil Bradford to feature at the top of the Shute Shield try-scorer's list this season.
Bradford crossed for 17 five-pointers in 2022, the majority of which were the by product of driving mauls or peeling off the back of a ruck from close range.
A dominant lineout and maul are part of the Wildfires' DNA and will provide a strong platform, but the arrival of a strike backs headed by Alex Pohla, Dan Fransen, Dion Evans has been the catalyst for a shift in playing style.
"It would be credit to us forwards if Phil is at the top again," Puli'uvea, a 130kg lock said. "That means our lineout and maul are performing well. We have a bit of DNA in terms of that. We obviously want to build on it.
"There is also an element of mixing it up a little bit. We have some new players with strike power in the backline that we can unleash. There will be more tries scored by the back this season."
The Wildfires open the season against Manly at No.2 Sportsground next Saturday.
Three of the opening four rounds, including a Good Friday blockbuster against Randwick, are at home.
They won five of nine games at No.2 Sportsground last season.
"We want to make our home ground a fortress," said Puli'uvea, who enters his second year as skipper.
"With a few home games early, we want to get off to a good start and be in the top half of the table, rather than being at the other end and chasing our tail a bit, which we were guilty of last year."
"The playing group has stayed very much the same, particularly first grade," Puli'-uvea said. "That helps with combinations and the club culture. We have been able to get stuck into preseason and learning plays. We are miles ahead of where we were this time last year.
"There is more depth in the forwards. We had to rely on a core group of guys last year to get through 80 minutes every week. There is competition right throughout the forward pack now. There are a lot of good back-rowers especially. We have got a lot of good options across both grades.
"The coaches have some decisions to make, which is good."
The Wildfires wrapped up preparations with a 48-25 win over Queensland side Bond University at St John Oval. They led 35-7 at half-time.
"I have had some experience playing against Bond up in Queensland," said Puli'uvea, who played eight years for Brisbane club Wests before returning home last year. "They play a high tempo, dynamic style of rugby.
"Our first half was spot on, running our plays off set piece and finding space between defenders. Everyone did their job really well."
The romp followed a 22-14 loss to West Harbour last week and a 55-27 surrender to Warringah in their first trial.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
