Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Regals score Kate Jenner, Tigers return to top as Newcastle first-grade competitions get underway for 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 25 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Aussie player Kate Jenner. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

REGALS coach Alex El-Shamy has welcomed the return of two-time Olympian Kate Jenner while Tigers find themselves back in first grade as Newcastle's hockey competitions get underway for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.