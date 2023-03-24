REGALS coach Alex El-Shamy has welcomed the return of two-time Olympian Kate Jenner while Tigers find themselves back in first grade as Newcastle's hockey competitions get underway for 2023.
Jenner, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, joins current state representative Estelle Hughes in the Regals squad with women's season openers scheduled for Saturday.
Tigers, following a lengthy hiatus, rejoin the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League with a clash against defending premiers Norths on Sunday.
El-Shammy says "Kate brings experience, significant strength in defence, mentorship of young players and just a whole lot of class".
"She's an exceptional hockey player and an amazing role model for players."
Jenner, 32, was born in Mudgee and grew up in Tamworth but now resides in Newcastle.
She was part of the Hockeyroos at both London (2012) and Tokyo (2021), previously playing one season at Regals.
The Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association premier league has decreased to seven teams with Central dropping out.
Regals face University in round one with Hughes (back) sidelined due to injury. Oxfords tackle Souths, now coached by Scott New, while last year's grand finalists Tigers host Norah Head. Reigning champions Gosford have the bye.
In the men's draw Tigers replace Uni, maintaining a six-side competition but increasing to 20 rounds.
Wests take on Souths in Newcastle and runner-up Gosford visit Maitland.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
