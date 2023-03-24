Knights football director Peter Parr has stressed the neurological tests Kalyn Ponga is set to undergo in Canada will not be career-defining and he expects the star playmaker to return for Newcastle this season.
Ponga, who suffered his fourth concussion in 10 months in Newcastle's round-two win over Wests Tigers, flew out of the country on Friday bound for Vancouver where he will complete testing not currently available in Australia.
The trip follows "lengthy discussion and extensive research", the Knights said, in consultation with concussion expert and University of Newcastle Conjoint Professor of Neurology Chris Levi.
"His future is not in doubt," Parr told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
"I don't expect these tests to be career-defining.
"This testing and assessment is to assist our medical staff, and Kalyn, in his recovery. Nobody has indicated to me or the club that this is, in any way, career-defining.
"It's more about information, and also for us, looking to improve our own capabilities around concussion management. Not only for Kalyn, but all our players."
Newcastle's chief medical officer Dr Jin Lee has accompanied Ponga to Canada.
They are expected to return next week but Parr said it was too early to say how soon the Knights co-captain might be back playing.
The testing Ponga will undergo is understood to have been used on NFL and NHL players, two professional sports leagues where concussions have been rife in years gone by.
"Management of concussion is a complex issue for everyone involved, we see this an opportunity to gather additional information," Parr said. "Our broader aim, under the guidance of Professor Levi, is to develop a model of care that will advance our capacity in supporting players with concussion.
"Kalyn remains in good spirits and wishes to thank everyone who has enquired about his health."
The NRL changed its head injury protocols just days after Ponga's most recent head-knock, introducing a mandatory 11-day stand-down period for players who suffer concussion.
The league's CEO, Andrew Abdo, has said Ponga's concussion played no part in the changes and on Friday he commended the Knights for seeking additional advice.
"The NRL is supportive of any positive steps taken by clubs to optimise the clinical assessment and recovery of players diagnosed with a concussion," he said.
"We applaud the Newcastle Knights ... and the Knights' chief medical officer for their efforts in seeking out new technology and international expertise to assist in monitoring Kalyn Ponga's brain activity and to guide Kalyn's clinicians as they manage his recovery.
"This technology is not ... available in Australia and the NRL will closely monitor the outcomes. The NRL and all NRL clubs are aligned in ensuring the game remains at the forefront of medical and technological advancement in these matters."
Ponga, 25 next week, sat out six NRL games at the end of last season after a spate of head-knocks, and also missed the World Cup.
Knights CEO Phil Gardner pledged at the time to "add another layer of caution" to the expert medical advice Ponga received.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
