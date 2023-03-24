Falcons men's coach Peter Astley has urged his players to move on from last week's rout of Manly Warringah and focus on their next assignment against defending NBL1 East champions Canberra Gunners at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.
Bouncing back from a 76-71 road loss to Sutherland on March 11, the Falcons soared back in their home opener last Saturday to pluck the Sea Eagles 77-41 and move to 1-1 for the season.
Boosted by the first appearance of American import Anthony Gaines, who produced 13 points and five rebounds on debut, and roared on by a noisy crowd of about 1200, the Falcons overwhelmed Manly with suffocating defence to run away with the game in the second half.
Astley said that defensive performance in stifling heat and humidity set the standard for the season, and he does not want to see them relax against the 2022 champions.
Like Newcastle, Canberra have split their first two games, going down 75-70 to Maitland Mustangs at home last Saturday after an 85-80 away win against Albury-Wodonga on opening night.
"They're the defending champions so that's a challenge in itself, and we need to be ready for that," Astley said.
"What we did and how we played last week means nothing if we can't bring the same attitude and play with the same intensity this week."
Reigning NBL1 East Most Valuable Player Glenn Morison, who is averaging 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the first two games this season, and James Toohey (18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists) loom as the Gunners' main scoring weapons.
Led by point guard Jaidyn Goodwin, the creativity and scoring punch of Gaines, Ryan Beisty and Matur Maluach, and big men Myles Cherry and Tom Dawson dominating the paint, Astley wants the Falcons to build on their balanced team performance against Manly.
The game is scheduled for a 7:15pm tip-off, preceded by the women's game between the unbeaten Falcons and the 1-1 Canberra Nationals at 5pm.
Falcons star Nicole Munger, who made a successful return with 21 points, 19 rebounds and four assists in Newcastle's 64-55 victory over Manly last Saturday, will line up against three of her Canberra Capitals WNBL teammates in Lizzy Tonks, Abby Solway and Chloe Tugliach.
"They'll be tough," Falcons coach Martin McLean said.
"We played in extreme conditions last week and that oppressive heat and humidity impacts not just physically, but mentally, but we were still able to grind out a good win against a good team in a competitive game. We'll get better the more we train together and play together."
"At the moment we only have eight players because of injuries and some junior rep commitments so that's limited us in what we can do, but we've got a good group and they're all contributing and that's all you can ask for."
Solway has averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and 3.5 assists in Canberra's first two games, a 71-59 victory against Maitland last Saturday after an 86-81 loss to defending champs Albury-Wodonga the previous week.
Jasmyn Boutzos has averaged 20 points a game for the Nationals, and Bianca Dufelmeier posted 24 points and two assists against Albury but missed the victory over Maitland last Saturday.
