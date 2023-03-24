Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Falcons aiming to double-team Canberra at home in NBL1 East

By Brett Keeble
March 24 2023 - 4:30pm
The Falcons were flying high against the Sea Eagles last weekend but now must focus on trying to beat NBL1 East defending champions Canberra at home in Broadmeadow tonight. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Falcons men's coach Peter Astley has urged his players to move on from last week's rout of Manly Warringah and focus on their next assignment against defending NBL1 East champions Canberra Gunners at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.

