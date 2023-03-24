Toohey's News: Kalyn Ponga at pivotal point as Knights fans wait and hope

Bailey Hodgson has had nothing but bad luck in his first two seasons at the club but the young English fullback showed what he is capable of in the NSW Cup last weekend. Hodgson starred in the Knights' win over the Dragons, setting up a try and running for 285 metres in his best performance for the club. But despite his undoubted potential, Hodgson faces an uphill battle to win a new contract at the end of the season given the form of Lachie Miller in the top grade and a host of fullbacks including the likes of Fletcher Sharpe, Davey Armstrong and Connor Votano coming through the system. The Knights also have Huddersfield's Will Pryce joining the club in 2024.