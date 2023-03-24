Toohey's News: Kalyn Ponga at pivotal point as Knights fans wait and hope

Through no real fault of his own, aside from arguably possessing a dodgy tackling technique, Kalyn Ponga is in limbo.
So, we wait.
Talking to people who know a lot more than I do about Ponga's concussion issues, his playing future is not under serious threat. Not yet anyway. He is expected to return to playing sooner rather than later with the full blessing of concussion specialists.
While his trip to Canada may be more than just a player safety box-ticking exercise by the club, Knights director of football Peter Parr, who is no doubt relying heavily on the advice of the experts, clearly doesn't expect any nasty surprises from the revolutionary scanning technology currently only available in North America.
"I don't expect these tests to be career-defining," he told Herald colleague Max McKinney.
So, we wait.
Problem is, resting up doesn't solve the real issue. When he does return, what happens if there is another concussion? What, if anything, can club officials do to try and protect him? Is there a legal duty-of-care consideration now for the Knights? Tough questions to answer.
So, we wait and hope.
Easing the pressure surrounding Ponga's on-field absence has been the form of back-up five-eighth Tyson Gamble. He's become a more than handy pick-up.
Gamble has slotted in seamlessly alongside Jackson Hastings in the halves and has shone in their past two games.
It hasn't gone unnoticed that Newcastle's outside backs have been handed more opportunities with early ball in the past couple of weeks. Dane Gagai has started the season strongly while Bradman Best had his best game in some time last week.
Bailey Hodgson has had nothing but bad luck in his first two seasons at the club but the young English fullback showed what he is capable of in the NSW Cup last weekend. Hodgson starred in the Knights' win over the Dragons, setting up a try and running for 285 metres in his best performance for the club. But despite his undoubted potential, Hodgson faces an uphill battle to win a new contract at the end of the season given the form of Lachie Miller in the top grade and a host of fullbacks including the likes of Fletcher Sharpe, Davey Armstrong and Connor Votano coming through the system. The Knights also have Huddersfield's Will Pryce joining the club in 2024.
It doesn't appear to matter what the Knights do - they can't seem to shake the club's injury curse. Former head of high performance Balin Cupples paid the price for the club's spate of injuries in 2021 when he and most of his staff were shown the door to bring in Penrith's high-performance team, headed by Hayden Knowles, last year. But Knowles didn't last the season, although the reason for his demise wasn't injury-related.
The new high-performance manager is Matthew Jay but it was coach Adam O'Brien who was hands-on in the pre-season, overseeing a rigorous fitness regimen. But little appears to have changed with the Knights forced to use 25 players in just three games.
Is Adam O'Brien superstitious? Rather than the luxurious surrounds of their usual main dressing room at McDonald Jones Stadium, the Knights are now using the much smaller lower-grade dressing room as their base for home games. Maybe their poor record at home last season has something to do with the change-up.
You have to feel for former Knight and current Gold Coast hooker Chris Randall. Randall must have thought he'd get a decent crack at nailing down a top-grade starting berth after Sam Verrills had shoulder surgery. That all changes now that the Titans have signed Kruise Leeming from English Super League club Leeds Rhinos.
Could the performances of NRL debutants Tom Cant, Dylan Lucas and Ryan Rivett against the Dolphins open the door for more of the club's full-time squad to feature in the NRL at some stage this season?
Coach Adam O'Brien has been ultra-conservative with selections in his three seasons at the club, staying loyal and refusing to drop under-performing senior players even when the team has performed poorly. Lack of depth and not wanting to rush young players before they were ready has no doubt played a part in that. With his hand forced last week, he had to blood rookies. None of them let him down.
What a revelation new signing Lachie Miller has been at fullback since his move to Newcastle from Cronulla this season.
No wonder the Sharks played hardball and refused to release him until the 11th hour. Miller was again outstanding in the Dolphins defeat, scoring two tries and running for 212 metres to earn top points. Tyson Gamble continues to impress, while Lachlan Fitzgibbon's line running is as good as anyone in the game.
Rd 3 Knights v Dolphins: 3 Lachie Miller 2 Tyson Gamble 1 Lachlan Fitzgibbon. Standings: 7 Lachie Miller 3 Leo Thompson 2 Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble 1 Daniel Saifiti, Lachlan Fitzgibbon.
