LUKE Higgins will return for the Newcastle Rebels while James Bradley and Luke Huth are also confirmed starters in the NSW Country Championship final today.
The Rebels, competing in their first country championships since 2017 and vying for their first title since a year earlier, take on Riverina Bulls at Woy Woy from 2pm.
The Newcastle Rugby League representative side beat Western Rams 46-18 in their semi-final last week, having defeated South Coast (30-10) and Central Coast (36-14) in earlier games.
Cessnock hooker Huth was sent off and put on report after a punch-up in the semi-final, but he escaped suspension during the week and is free to play.
Rebels coach Adam Bettridge said Huth was a huge inclusion for the side, coupled with confirmation that Matiland flyer James Bradley would be fit to play and Macquarie forward Higgins' return on the bench.
"Huth's class, I don't have to rap him any more than I already have. He's sensational," Bettridge said.
"James Bradley, whenever he gets a chance he usually makes the most of it.
"Luke Higgins comes back onto the bench after missing last week, so we will be a bit stronger there."
Riverina accounted for Northern Rivers 22-18 to make the final and Bettridge is expecting a tough clash.
"They've got a good side and hung on for a tough win last week. It's going to be the hardest game we've played."
Knights legend Danny Buderus presented the Rebels' jerseys on Friday night.
A Country representative team will be announced following the final.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
