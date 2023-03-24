Newcastle Herald
Luke Higgins back, James Bradley confirmed starter for Newcastle Rebels in the NSW Country Championships final

By Max McKinney
March 25 2023 - 8:00am
LUKE Higgins will return for the Newcastle Rebels while James Bradley and Luke Huth are also confirmed starters in the NSW Country Championship final today.

