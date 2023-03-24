Tara Andrews has mixed emotions as she eyes her last ever home game in Newcastle Jets colours on Saturday.
The club's all-time leading scorer announced her retirement from top-level football during the week.
It comes after devoting almost half of her life to the home-town national women's league side.
"It's a little bit sad, a little bit exciting, a bit of everything," Andrews said.
"I've been thinking about it for a fairly long time now ... I probably just got to the point where I was pretty happy with what I've done so far.
"I've been with the club for a long time and I just want to do some other things in life."
Andrews has been a wonderful servant of the game since making her Jets debut at 15 in 2009.
The now 29-year-old has experienced the clubs highs and lows across her 13 seasons and is determined to finish up with two strong performances.
The Jets, on 11 points, host Wellington (nine points) at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday (3pm) in the A-League Women's penultimate round. Just two points separate them on the bottom of the standings.
"I hope for six points," she said. "That's what we want to finish the season, and obviously the last home game this weekend so hopefully it will be a proud moment."
Andrews, who is also area manager for Australian Rail Track Corporation, has scored a record 45 goals for the Jets.
It is a mark that is set to stand for some time - the next best is Emily van Egmond on 16.
Andrews is returning from an ankle injury. If the towering, technically gifted striker takes the field against Phoenix, it will be her 130th outing for the Jets and will equal Gema Simon's club record for the most appearances.
But, mostly, Andrews is happy to leave the game in a better place than where she found it.
"I started as a 15-year-old, didn't get paid and you're at school at the same time," she said.
"It's come a long way with now getting paid and having more professional facilities, clubs are more professional about having female teams ... it's still got a long way to go and I hope it just gets to the point where females don't have to work and play professional football at the same time."
A winning send-off, and possibly another goal, would be a fairytale finish - and another moment to savour.
"I've had a lot of good moments over the years," Andrews said.
"Obviously, the Matildas call-up was definitely one of them. Scoring four goals against Adelaide. Scoring a goal from halfway.
"But the one that springs to mind most is the semi-final a few years ago. We were playing against Sydney FC and I scored the equaliser to get us into extra time. We didn't end up winning that game but that's probably a moment I'll never forget."
Andrews will play NPLW Northern NSW after her Jets commitments finish but is yet to reveal which club she will join.
Jets teammates Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan, who played alongside Andrews at Warners Bay last year, have committed to New Lambton.
"I'll still play local league. I can't stop playing soccer altogether," Andrews said.
"I'll still be playing, do some travel and maybe try some different sports - maybe netball, maybe AFL."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
