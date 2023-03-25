Broadmeadow will be without suspended striker Kiarra Lewis when they host Newcastle Olympic in a highly anticipated round-four showdown on Sunday but welcome the return of some key players.
Lightning-quick forward Chelsea Lucas is back from missing Magic's 5-2 win over Adamstown due to injury and experienced midfielder Gemma Harrison returns after being unavailable.
The biggest news, however, is Kobie Ferguson could get some match minutes with coach Jake Curley rating the midfielder as "50-50 to play, probably a little bit more".
Magic have also signed fullback Jemma Lawson, who played with Adamstown then Maitland last year.
Lewis was also a late addition for Broadmeadow and has had immediate impact, forging a lethal front-third combination with Lucy Jerram and Adriana Konjarski.
But she is serving a one-match suspension after being red-carded for two yellow card offences against her former club last round.
Olympic and Broadmeadow are both unbeaten in three starts.
Adamstown host New Lambton at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night (7pm).
In other action on Sunday (4pm), Charlestown host Mid Coast and Warners Bay are at home to Maitland.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
