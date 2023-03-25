Hunter Hurricanes eye Drummoyne Devils in AWPL weekend double-header

The Hunter Hurricanes women take plenty of confidence into an Australian Water Polo League (AWPL) double-header against Drummoyne this weekend.
Hunter are away to Drummoyne on Saturday (6pm) before hosting the Devils at Lambton Pool on Sunday (11.30am).
The Hurricanes were narrowly pipped in an 11-9 loss to UNSW Wests last weekend but coach Shannon Jones is seeing plenty of improvement.
"We're excited to play a double-header against one of the stronger teams in our split," Jones said.
"We played well against Drummoyne the first time we matched up, but we're keen to try and build on that performance this weekend.
"We've been working hard on our team synergy and communication. I'm very proud of the progress the girls have been making in this area and I'm hopeful that we can demonstrate these improvements in the coming games."
The Hurricanes men have the weekend off.
AWPL was recently split into two pools, based on the ladder from the first half of the campaign.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
