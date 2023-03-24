Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Luxury Bar Beach apartment listed for the first time could fetch around $5 million

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:05pm, first published March 24 2023 - 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A STRIKING apartment overlooking Bar Beach has hit the market for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.