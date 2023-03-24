A STRIKING apartment overlooking Bar Beach has hit the market for the first time.
The luxury property at 1/45 Wrightson Avenue, Bar Beach was listed on Friday with Robinson selling agent Mike Flook
"It is beautiful from the outside with that glass facade and the lovely breeze off the ocean but it's also very private," the agent said.
"Even though it is an apartment, it's like home living and it's certainly low-maintenance."
A price guide is available by request however, it is understood the property could fetch around $5 million.
The property was architecturally-designed by Crone Partners and built by the current owners who enlisted Allan Stivano of Crest Building to construct the two apartments.
Positioned on a 757 square metre block at Wrightson Avenue cornering Parkway Avenue and Memorial Drive, the building's glass facade was designed to capture uninterrupted views across Bar Beach.
"It's beautiful and it's so unique because you just don't see that type of property along that stretch from Merewether to Bar Beach," the agent said.
"I was involved in another sale a few doors up that was a similar scenario with two apartments on top of each other and that sold a couple of years ago for $4.5 million.
"You get a lot of people wanting to downsize from a huge home but don't really wants to go into an apartment-style of living with 80 or 90 other residents and this certainly gives the opportunity of quality, low-maintenance beachside living but is still the same size as most large homes."
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment includes two living areas and a Poliform Italian-style kitchen with integrated Liebherr fridge and Miele appliances and an oversized island bench.
Bi-fold doors to the patio are designed to open up the entirety of the back of the apartment to merge indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, while industrial strength electric glass louvres regulate weather impact on the front facade.
The master bedroom includes an ensuite and walk-in robe, the main bathroom with floor-to-ceiling tiling, marble vanities, Villeroy & Boch tapware and a freestanding bath tub.
Other features include limewash timber flooring, high ceilings, a security system, double glazing, ducted air conditioning, landscaped gardens, two car spaces, lockable storage and wheelchair access with a commercial grade lift.
Inspection is by appointment only.
