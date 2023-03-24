Stockton residents were left rattled on Thursday night following a series of explosions as "loud as the Fort Scratchley cannons", resulting from an unplanned shutdown of Orica's ammonia plant.
Startled residents reported four or five explosions coming from the Kooragang Island facility shortly after 11pm.
An Orica spokeswoman confirmed the plant was shut down for unplanned maintenance to address a minor pipe leak.
"While shutting down, two steam pressure relief valves operated in accordance with their design to maintain safe pressure in the system," she said.
"Unfortunately, the steam venting process created noise, which resulted in a number of community complaints.
The spokeswoman said there was no risk to the community or environment.
The company, which self-reported the incident to the Environment Protection Authority, has apologised for the incident.
"We acknowledge that the noise caused concern for some community members and we sincerely apologise for any distress or inconvenience," the spokeswoman said.
"We encourage affected community members to contact us via our hotline 1800 789 044 if they require any further information."
Stockton Community Group member Keith Craig was among those who heard the explosions.
"It was concerning. I'd say it was as loud as the Fort Scratchley cannons," he said.
"There was a 'boom' and then it went on for a bit," he said.
The Kooragang plant has been incident free since an infamous hexavalent chromium leak in 2011 resulted in the chemical being sprayed over homes in Stockton.
Under a proposal, facilities would need to comply with new standard separation distances from populated areas and infrastructure in order to be licensed to store ammonium nitrate.
While the proposal is welcomed by residents, the Orica and the coal industry argue the rules would increase the risk to the public by dramatically increasing the amount of product coming through the Port of Newcastle.
MORE NEWCASTLE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.