Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Things to Do

Newcastle things to do: Hunter Valley Airshow brings death-defying acts to Cessnock Airport

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HAIR-RAISING aerobatics are par for the course as stunt pilot Paul Bennet prepares for this weekend's massive Hunter Valley Airshow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.