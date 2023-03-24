HAIR-RAISING aerobatics are par for the course as stunt pilot Paul Bennet prepares for this weekend's massive Hunter Valley Airshow.
The full-throttle weekend of death-defying acts will see Bennet soar at speeds up to 400 kilometres an hour, landing on top of a truck for the second time in history.
"We plan on putting on the biggest airshow the Hunter Valley has seen, and it's shaping up pretty good," Bennet said.
"It's what we do, no one else in Australia has landed on top of a truck before, we always try to bring something new to a show.
"We want to change it up and give it variety."
A number of iconic warbirds, the Yak 52 and Wolf Pitts Pro will be in action for the more than 20,000 people expected to attend the two-day event.
Even after 20 engine failures, as far as aerobatic flying goes Bennet's never had a mishap.
The event is expected to be a flying success for Cessnock and Maitland, bringing a much-needed economic boost to the two towns coming out of COVID-19.
For families, there are plenty of kids rides, amusements, food stalls, hot rods, vintage cars and military vehicles on display.
Mr Bennet said it's gearing up to be an absolute winner.
"The more people that attend events like this, the better it is for the Hunter Valley," he said.
"And, it's a nice, picturesque place to have the show, I think everyone likes it there."
The 2019 show saw visitors from come from Newcastle, Sydney, the New England North West, Melbourne and even New Zealand.
The Hunter Valley Airshow is on this weekend at Cessnock Airport.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
