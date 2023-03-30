Extra meaning for young leader's success Advertising Feature

Liam Beeton, centre with trophy, surrounded by members of the Red Insight team. Picture Allen Davis Firebug Photography.

For Liam Beeton, Health & Safety, Quality and Environment Specialist with Red Insight, the date March 17 holds a special meaning.

Not only was it the night Liam was named Young WHS Leader of the Year at the 2023 Hunter Safety Awards.

It also marked the five-year anniversary since his best friend passed away due to injuries sustained in a workplace incident.

"This preventable incident and loss of my mate was my motivation to pursue a career in this industry," Liam said.

The Hunter Safety Awards has set a local benchmark for what safety should look like and provide goals for young people like Liam to strive for.

"The standards are high and to win the Young WHS Leader of the Year demonstrates that I am contributing to improving safety standards at a high level already early in my career," Liam said.

The company Liam works for, Red Insight Pty Ltd, is a growing team comprised of eight team members servicing NSW primarily in the Central Coast, Greater Newcastle & Hunter Regions.

"We provide a broad range of WHS, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ) Services such as ISO Management Systems (Certified to either ISO 45001, 14001, or 9001 or a combination) which can include system development, implementation, review, auditing, management of the system, as well as a variety of other HSEQ services such as site inspections, project start up assistance, site documentation, coaching & mentoring for workers, assistance with meeting tender requirements, and incident investigation," Liam said.

"Our clients vary from different industries such as construction, manufacturing, civil, rail, building, mining, demolition, remediation, and pest management to name a few."

At 25 years of age Liam already feels he is making a big change in the industry.

"I am being mentored by some of the most knowledgeable and experienced consultants in the industry and aspire to reach their level," he said.

"I aim to improve the workplace safety culture for all clients and provide insight into all matters HSEQ."

"I strongly believe that I am able to connect with younger generation of workers and help them build a strong safety culture which I believe will create a flow-on effect to everyone around."

Liam says what makes him such an effective young leader is his solution-based, consultation approach.

"I enjoy having a genuine conversation with workers who are on site and by listening to their opinions, feedback, and concerns, it allows for me to effectively provide advice as to how they can make their workplace a safer place for everybody," Liam said.



"It also allows me to better understand the tasks at hand, what they already have in place, and what could be improved within their organisation.

"The approach allows for a more open consultation leadership approach, which creates a solid relationship with all stakeholders, and together it contributes to building a safe work culture in their workplace with great transparency."

Liam's goal is to be the best HSEQ Specialist he can be, to grow and learn within Red Insight and change the way that most people view workplace safety.