Policeman Matthew James Kelly not guilty of manslaughter over fatal crash on Central Coast

By Kat Wong
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:25pm
Matthew James Kelly, who was charged over the death of a motorcyclist, has been found not guilty of manslaughter but will return to court for a negligent driving charge.

A NSW police officer who fatally struck a motorcyclist during a pursuit on the Central Coast has been found not guilty of manslaughter.

Local News

