Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Newcastle businesswoman Julie Ainsworth joins Greater Charitable Foundation board

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated March 24 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle businesswoman Julie Ainsworth has joined the board of the Greater Charitable Foundation.

Newcastle businesswoman and former general manager of the Newcastle Herald, Julie Ainsworth, has joined the Greater Charitable Foundation's Board of Trustees, the bank announced Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.