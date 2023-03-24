Newcastle businesswoman and former general manager of the Newcastle Herald, Julie Ainsworth, has joined the Greater Charitable Foundation's Board of Trustees, the bank announced Friday.
Ms Ainsworth has held more than 20 directorships and advisory positions on not-for-profits, associations and charities over the past two decades, including a board seat on the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation, and joins the Greater Charitable Foundation board after the retirement of inaugural trustee and board chair Ann Thurlow in November 2022, and after members voted to approve a $20 billion merger of the Newcastle Permanent and Greater banks the same month.
The merged Greater Mutual Group ultimately began trading, auspicing the retained brands of the Greater and Newcastle Permanent, earlier this month.
"Giving back to the Hunter community that has given me so much for many years is something that I am very passionate about. It's why I've dedicated my time to serving the boards of organisations that share this philosophy," Ms Ainsworth, who was awarded an Order of Australia medal in 2020 for service to the Newcastle community, said in a statement Friday.
"I've watched on for more than 10 years at the wonderful work Greater Charitable Foundation has done working with a wide range of partners to improve life outcomes and financial well-being for individuals, families and communities.
"I'm very much looking forward to working with the board as we continue to grow our support of partners across the Hunter and beyond."
Fellow trustee Jayne Drinkwater will chair the board, and is also listed as a director on the new Greater Mutual Group Board, which was established following the banks' merger. She welcomed Ms Ainsworth as a "strong advocate" for the Hunter.
"Not only does she bring experience and business acumen to our board, but also a great passion and a desire to make a difference," Mr Drinkwater said.
The Greater Charitable Foundation partners with Australian-based charities throughout the bank's area of operations to improve the financial wellbeing of people, families and communities.
It has committed more than $12 million in funding to community partners since 2011; a figure it says has impacted more than 36,000 Australians.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
