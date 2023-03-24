Mitch Revs has finally come home.
After five years of trading on Hunter Street in Newcastle, he has relocated to a new gallery space at 203 Union Street, The Junction.
Born and raised in Merewether, he lives within a couple of minutes of the new retail outlet, which houses his wide range of art prints and homewares, plus prints from other artists and a retail and commercial framing business.
The gallery opens on Saturday, March 25, from 10am. It will be open seven days week, as well as late on Thursday nights.
Revs will be doing a live artwork in the display window from Saturday morning.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
