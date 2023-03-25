Newcastle Herald
Nsw Election

NSW election 2023: Newcastle and Hunter voters go to the polls with the potential to determine NSW election result

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated March 25 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 1:18pm
Election day cuisine comes in many forms; from the humble snag, lovingly barbecued a little more on one side than the other, to the expressionist arrowroot biscuits with musk stick noses and Snakes Alive lips vaguely reminiscent of an edible Easter Island head - it was the pleasantly surprising splash of colour on an what was otherwise grey and rainy day at the polls in the Hunter this weekend.

