Broadmeadow Magic, Newcastle Olympic draw in dramatic derby while Charlestown Azzurri seize NPLW NNSW outright lead: Round 4

By Renee Valentine
March 26 2023 - 7:30pm
Adriana Konjarski celebrates her 96th minute equaliser in Broadmeadow's 3-3 draw with Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park on Sunday. Picture by Valentine Sports Photography

It is always a highly anticipated match-up, and the round-four showdown between NPL Women Northern NSW big guns Broadmeadow and Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park on Sunday did not disappoint.

