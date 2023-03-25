Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Breaking

Fogo Street Wallsend sinkhole cuts off utilities for residents in the Newcastle suburb

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated March 25 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fogo Street residents at Wallsend have had utilities isolated after a sinkhole opened Saturday morning, damaging a roughly 100-square-metre area of the neighbourhood outside the Wallsend Diggers Bowling Club, sinking at a rate of eight-millimetres in 90 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.