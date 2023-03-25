Newcastle Herald
Cassidy Davis scores first ever A-League goal as Newcastle Jets beat Wellington Phoenix 3-2 at No.2 Sportsground on March 25, 2023

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
Updated March 25 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 5:30pm
Jets captain Cassidy Davis celebrates scoring her first ever A-League goal and the winner against Wellington at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture Getty Images

Newcastle Jets captain Cassidy Davis has scored her first ever A-League goal in sensational fashion to seal an important 3-2 win over Wellington Phoenix at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

