Newcastle Jets captain Cassidy Davis has scored her first ever A-League goal in sensational fashion to seal an important 3-2 win over Wellington Phoenix at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
It was proved the perfect send-off for long-time Jets teammates Tara Andrews and Claire Coelho, who have both announced they will retire from top-level football after Newcastle play Sydney away in the competition's final round next weekend.
The come-from-behind win, sealed in the 82nd minute, also ensured Newcastle moved five points clear of last-placed Phoenix and the wooden spoon.
But it took a desperate and determined performance in their last home game of the 2022-23 campaign, in which they trailed twice.
The Jets went 1-0 down in the 26th minute when Phoenix defender Marisa Van der Meer scored with a header off a corner.
Lauren Allan, in her 50th A-League appearance, equalised in the 39th when she finished at the back post after a beautiful ball in from Davis.
Paige Satchell, who proved a handful all match for the Jets defence, restored the one-goal advantage for the visitors in the 53rd minute when Betsy Hassett's pass on the counter-attack found her unmarked in the box and the Phoenix forward only had goalkeeper Georgina Worth to beat.
The game was an arm wrestle, with both sides creating plenty of attacking opportunities in an open encounter.
Jets substitute Ash Brodigan put the Jets back on the level terms in the 64th minute when she finished from in front after a frantic scramble in Phoenix's 18-yard box.
The killer-punch came with eight minutes of regulation time remaining when Davis combined with Murphy Agnew then, in her 128th consecutive national league appearance, the unbreakable Newcastle leader stepped inside Satchell and buried the ball into the roof of Phoenix's goal from close range.
No.2 Sportsground erupted with the crowd jumping to their feet and the applause ringing out well beyond the restart.
The Jets, who can't finish any higher than 10th, improved to 14 points as they eye second-placed Sydney FC in their last appearance of the season on April 1.
Wellington remained rooted to the bottom of the standings on nine points. They have two games remaining - Adelaide on Tuesday then Melbourne Victory next Saturday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
