POLICE have made a public appeal for help to find missing 14-year-old Albert Clegg.
The teenage boy was last seen on Holden Street at Gosford on the Central Coast about 6:30pm on Tuesday.
Brisbane Water Police District officers were notified when he couldn't be found or contacted, and have began an investigation into his whereabouts.
Police and Albert's family are concerned for his welfare due to his young age.
Albert is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall with a slim build and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, grey trackpants, yellow Adidas shoes and was carrying a blue Tommy Hilfiger backpack.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
