NSW election 2023: Dominic Perrottet urges NSW to get behind Labor premier as he resigns from Liberal leadership

By Luke Costin and Phoebe Loomes
Updated March 25 2023 - 11:23pm, first published 10:00pm
Outgoing NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has stepped down as Liberal Party leader after losing. (James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)

Outgoing NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says Labor's Chris Minns will make a fine replacement, as he announced he would stepped down as leader of the Liberal Party.

