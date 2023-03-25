Labor wins, but the pressure is on now to deliver

It's been a big night in the Hunter.
A new government looks set to take office after more than a decade in opposition and the outgoing Premier, Dominic Perrottet, has stood down from his party's leadership after the Liberals took a battering in the polls.
Labor has celebrated returning to office in its historically very safe seats about the Hunter region, but now the pressure is on for the new government to deliver on its promises to a region that knows how it feels to be ignored by both of the major parties.
Labor has promised, among other things, to hire an additional 1200 nurses and 500 regional paramedics to relieve overstretched frontline health staff as well as investing in study subsidies for students undertaking a healthcare degree, if they commit to working a minimum of five years in the NSW public health system.
They have promised to build a new public school at Medowie and Huntlee, tackle declining education results in our schools, and convert 10,000 casual teachers to permanent positions.
They have promised to back the Hunter's history as a manufacturing and industry powerhouse by building the next fleet of Tanagara trains in NSW - a move the party says will create 1000 jobs.
They've promised to fix our neglected roads and address the disastrous erosion on Stockton Beach.
They promised to establish a Hunter Transition Authority to help the region diversify and grow local industries, as well as provide $3.6 million in funding to local community organisations, surf clubs, along with improving local parks and playgrounds.
The party has work to do - there is no doubt about that - but the count isn't done yet.
In the Upper Hunter, where around 44% of the votes had been counted before the state's Electoral Commission called time last night, the Nationals' MP Dave Layzell was hanging on against Labor challenger Peree Watson. There will be more on that outcome as the count continues on Monday.
Elsewhere, the results were less surprising. Labor comfortably retained all seven of its Hunter seats, some with increased margins, and five of those sitting members hold shadow portfolios.
The swing in the Hunter was 6.6 per cent, slightly below the Sydney swing and slightly below the swing in more remote regional areas.
Our lead political reporter, Michael Parris, has more analysis on that outcome today.
All told, the Hunter appears to have returned to a status quo of one kind or another, though the question now is whether the new state government and our 47th Premier can deliver for the region.
- This report was compiled from the Herald's political reporting team's coverage on Saturday night by Simon McCarthy.
