Greg Marzhew has arrived.
The Newcastle winger, forced to wait three weeks to play NRL, scored a double in his club debut on Sunday as the Knights outgunned Canberra 24-14 to claim their second win of the season.
Marzhew might have had to earn his first-grade opportunity by playing NSW Cup in recent weeks, but he is unlikely to be heading back there if today's performance is anything to go by.
The 104kg Kiwi, who turns 26 next week, crossed for his first try and Newcastle's second in the 17th minute, pinning the ears back from 12 metres out after benefiting from an overlap on the right edge to score in the corner.
Three minutes after half-time, and with Newcastle trailing 14-8, Marzhew again scored in the corner, this time catching a long, floating pass from five-eighth Tyson Gamble and diving over the try-line to plant the ball down with one hand.
The piece of play ignited the crowd of 15,106 and it would be only two minutes later centre Dane Gagai scored in the same corner.
Marzhew finished with a staggering 232 metres from 21 runs.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
