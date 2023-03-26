Newcastle Herald
Lambton Jaffas kick-start NPL season as Charlestown stay on top

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
March 26 2023 - 6:30pm
Sam Webb fires a shot for Lambton Jaffas in their 1-0 win over Edgeworth on Sunday at Jack McLaughlan Oval. Picture Sproule Sports Focus

Charlestown Azzurri came back from a goal down to keep their perfect season alive, while 2022 champions Lambton Jaffas scored their first win of the NPL men's Northern NSW campaign on Sunday in round four.

