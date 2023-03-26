Lambton Jaffas kick-start NPL season as Charlestown stay on top

Charlestown Azzurri came back from a goal down to keep their perfect season alive, while 2022 champions Lambton Jaffas scored their first win of the NPL men's Northern NSW campaign on Sunday in round four.
Jaffas, who lost 3-0 to Weston and drew 1-1 with NPL rookies New Lambton to start the year, downed Edgeworth 1-0 at Jack McLaughlan Oval via a 24th-minute free kick from Reece Papas, who curled his chance into the top left corner of goals.
Azzurri, meanwhile, beat last-placed Lake Macquarie 3-1 to stay atop the ladder.
Charlestown trailed after Nick Emanuel finished a one-on-one chance in the fourth minute at Macquarie Field. Defender Taylor Regan lost his footing, allowing Emanuel to run onto a ball over the top and score.
However, Regan hit back, equalising in the seventh minute with a header off a corner. Jacob Melling fired in a long-range free kick in the 27th minute for 2-1 and Kyle Munns got the third with a header off a ball in from Regan Lundy on 50 minutes.
On Saturday night, teenager Charlie Daniels and Chris Fayers starred as Valentine scored three goals inside five minutes to shock a 10-man Maitland line-up 3-1 at Cooks Square Park.
The Magpies led in the 42nd minute when Damon Green produced a quality first-time finish. Phoenix lifted in the second half and their chances improved when Sean Pratt fouled to receive a second yellow in the 63rd minute.
Fayers converted a penalty on 79 minutes after Sakeel Balfour Brown was fouled by Tyrell Paulson. Exactly two minutes later, Daniels was at the back post to finish after Riley Aunger forced a turnover then quickly provided the ball across from the left.
In the 84th, Daniels was on the spot again, this time heading in a fumble from goalkeeper Paul Bitz off a long ball in from Fayers.
Player-coach Adam Hughes, who was sidelined with injury, was pleased to see his side translate their improvements at training to game day.
"It's been similar to what's been happening on the training field," Hughes said.
"Through the weeks, you can see some players are coming back from injuries and each week you can see them growing on the park, working hard.
"I think we took control of the game in the second half, even when it was 11 v 11. I think that added pressure, the way we kept the ball and kept it moving, and a few adjustments we made at halftime, all worked."
Also on Saturday, the Bears and Olympic drew 1-1 at Weston and a 10-man New Lambton scored their first NPL win, beating Adamstown 2-1 on the road.
New Lambton led in the 10th minute when Chase Lattimore headed in a fumbled save. Lattimore, though, was shown a straight red for a challenge 10 minutes later.
Adamstown equalised in the 55th minute but the Golden Eagles grabbed the matchwinner in the 79th when Kai Bradley scored from the spot.
On Friday night, Broadmeadow beat Cooks Hill 2-0 with a first-half double from Riley Smith.
At Weston, Olympic scored in first-half stoppage time when Joey Langlois' second ball in off a rebounded corner beat everyone. Weston levelled in the 49th minute with a classy goal from Aaron Niyonkuru, who showed skill in the box to find space for his shot after a nice touch from Cooper Buswell to play him in.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
