Gutted by the loss of a dozen players in the off-season, Central have shown they could still be a force this season after claiming a nail-biting 22-20 win over Macquarie on Sunday.
In an exciting opening round of Newcastle Rugby League, the Butcher Boys led for the majority of the game at St John Oval before Macquarie took a 20-18 lead with just five minutes left to play.
Central fullback Cameron Anderson produced a captain's knock with a try either side of half-time but it was five-eighth Callan Edwards who won the match, scoring off his own kick from close range.
Tries from back three Matt Cooper, Malik Deyaolu and Joe Woodbury gave the Scorpions a sniff in the second half, but it wasn't to be.
At Kurri, the Bulldogs put up an early fight against Maitland before being overrun 44-10. Cessnock blew South Newcastle away 52-12 to begin their campaign in blistering fashion at home.
Wests accounted for newcomers Northern Hawks 8-0 at Nelson Bay. On Saturday, Wyong came from behind to defeat The Entrance 26-14 at Morry Breen Oval.
The Roos trailed 8-6 at half-time but scored four tries to one in the second half to claim victory.
It was a typical derby, played on a boggy ground, with Tigers utility TJ McLean sent off following a melee moments before full-time.
Tigers coach Jamy Forbes said his side's performance "unfortunately resembled the consistency [issues] we struggled with last year".
So filthy was he with their showing, he vowed to make changes for next week's clash with Macquarie at home.
"We put everyone on notice before the game ... we'll have no choice but to honour our word," he said.
"We got two or three six-agains, and turned it over on zero. We just couldn't control the ball and build any pressure. It was very frustrating."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.