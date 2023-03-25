Ryan Beisty stars as Newcastle Falcons beat Canberra Gunners

UNASSUMING swingman Ryan Beisty fell two assists short of a triple double to inspire Newcastle Falcons to an 81-72 victory over defending NBL1 East men's champions Canberra Gunners at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.
It was Newcastle's second straight home win to improve to a 2-1 win-loss record and capped off a successful night for the club after the Falcons women's team continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 61-52 win against Canberra Nationals.
Beisty had struggled to find his shooting touch in Newcastle's first two games but he was a dominant figure at both ends of the floor against the Gunners, posting 16 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and a blocked shot.
Falcons coach Peter Astley said Beisty played an important role on defence, often switching from his man to help double-team when and where necessary, pushing Canberra out of their comfort zone.
"It was another very positive, very strong team performance, and Ryan Beisty was brilliant again for us," Astley said.
"He's had a double-double, almost had a triple double, but the stats don't really show the quality of his defensive effort and how important that was for us.
"We were able to rotate better because of the role he played, and because of that, Canberra didn't play exactly the way we thought they would and probably took shots they didn't want to take."
The Falcons had led 25-19 after a see-sawing first quarter and 44-35 at half-time, but the Gunners cut that to 55-51 heading into the final term.
Beisty's dunk stretched Newcastle's lead to 71-61 midway through the fourth quarter but the Gunners rallied, and a Lachlan Smith three-pointer cut the deficit to 76-72 with 90 seconds to go.
"We lost our way a little bit there but we regrouped and regained our composure to close it out," Astley said.
Astley explained he used Myles Cherry off the bench to allow import Anthony Gaines to start, as a reward for Tom Dawson's wholehearted performance against Manly the previous week, and, in anticipation of the Gunners starting physically, to keep Cherry out of possible early foul trouble.
Cherry embraced the change in role and responded with a game-high 19 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal, and he and Dawson helped push 2022 Most Valuable Player Glenn Morison (17 points, six rebounds) out of the paint.
Matur Maluach had 14 points, four assists, two steals and two boards, Gaines added 11 points and five boards, and guards Tom Akarmarmoi (nine points) and Jakob Dorricott (eight) sparked the Falcons with valuable contributions off the bench.
"We're still establishing everyone's roles but we're 2-1 now, which is a good start to the season, and it gives us something to build on," Astley said.
Earlier, in the women's game, the Falcons overcame the loss of starting guard Kate Kingham to a foot injury to grind out a nine-point victory over Canberra Nationals and improve to a 3-0 record.
Led by Nicole Munger (15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists) and Abi Curtin (14 points, six rebounds, two steals), Newcastle held Canberra to just 16 second-half points. The Falcons trailed 36-35 at half-time but a 20-6 third quarter set up a commanding 55-42 lead at the final break.
Emily Foy (nine points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals), Alison Ebzery (nine points, six rebounds), Rachael McGinniskin (six points, four boards) and Jessica Relf (eight rebounds) all made their presence felt when called on.
"Reflecting on all three games we've played so far, we could easily be 0-3, so we've got to be happy with being 3-0 especially when we played the majority of this game with seven players," Falcons coach Martin McLean said.
"Kate Kingham has been dealing with a foot injury and that was more of an issue for her tonight, so she'll go and get that assessed this week and we'll see how she is.
"It's been difficult to create and maintain some cohesion on offence because we don't have our full squad together yet, so our offence still looks disjointed and that was evident in this game.
"In saying that, we've defended very well in all three games so far and with only seven players in our rotation, we've held Canberra to 16 points in the second half, so we're happy with that."
After back-to-back home wins for both men's and women's teams, the Falcons hit the road next Saturday to face Hills Hornets.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
AAP reports: Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back, with the Brooklyn Nets unable to provide any timetable for his return.
The 26-year-old Australian has not played since the All-Star break, missing the past 15 games with what was initially dubbed left knee soreness and back soreness.
The Nets said the nerve impingement was diagnosed after a reevaluation.
"He will remain out of action while we determine the best long-term course of treatment," the Nets said in a statement.
Simmons has played in just 42 games this season amid multiple nagging injuries.
When the Philadelphia 76ers traded Simmons to the Nets in February 2022, a back issue prevented him from making his team debut for the remainder of the season.
When on court, Simmons has averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
In 317 career games (308 starts) with the 76ers and Nets, he has averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.