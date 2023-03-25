Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Ryan Beisty stars as Newcastle Falcons beat Canberra Gunners

By Brett Keeble
Updated March 26 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Beisty. Picture by Peter Lorimer

UNASSUMING swingman Ryan Beisty fell two assists short of a triple double to inspire Newcastle Falcons to an 81-72 victory over defending NBL1 East men's champions Canberra Gunners at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.