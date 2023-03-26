Newcastle Herald
Newcastle District Cricket Association: Twenty-six wickets in one day sets up grand finale between Wallsend, Stockton

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
March 26 2023
Twenty-six wickets in one day sets up grand finale between Wallsend, Stockton

A Sunday showdown to determine this season's premiers has emerged between Wallsend and Stockton after 26 wickets fell in one day at No.1 Sportsground.

