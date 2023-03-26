Twenty-six wickets in one day sets up grand finale between Wallsend, Stockton

A Sunday showdown to determine this season's premiers has emerged between Wallsend and Stockton after 26 wickets fell in one day at No.1 Sportsground.
Wallsend will resume day two at 6-77 in their second dig, holding a 94-run lead and having secured a first-innings result despite initially being all out for 71.
The Tigers recovered to dismiss Stockton for 54 in reply, capping Saturday's remarkable opening to the Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade decider for 2022-23.
Daniel McGovern (22) top scored in Wallsend's first innings as Seagulls pair Adrian Chad (5-13) and Dylan Robertson (4-9) combined to do most of the damage.
Stockton finished 17 runs short inside 20 overs with only Jeff Goninan (11) reaching double figures. Callum Gabriel (6-23) and Jacob Page (4-29) were Wallsend's sole wicket takers.
Nathan Price (19) has the highest tally so far in Wallsend's second dig with Cameron Burt (9) and Nathan Sneddon (2) still out in the middle. Nick Foster (3-5) and Chad (2-26) struck for Stockton.
Ninety overs are available on day two.
Wallsend finished the regular rounds as minor premiers. Stockton won last year's grand final.
GRAND FINAL COVERAGE
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.