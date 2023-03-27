TIGERS, University and Oxfords have opened their Newcastle women's hockey seasons with wins.
Last year's first-grade finalists Tigers beat Norah Head 1-0, University upstaged Regals 2-1 and Oxfords overcame Souths 5-3.
Matilda Woolnough scored Regals' sole goal while new goalkeeper Emma Hurford impressed coach Alex El-Shamy.
Leah Capitao landed a double for Oxfords while Rosalie Frichot, Natalie Strawhorn and Tori Adamson also found the back of the net. Kendall Steel, Kaitlyn Duck and Bri Sutton all converted penalty corners for Souths.
All three first-round fixtures were held at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC) on Saturday.
Reigning champions Gosford had the bye and now meet Norah Head this weekend.
In the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League both Norths and Souths tasted victory at NIHC on Sunday.
Title holders Norths ensured Tigers had a tough return to the top-flight competition, defeating the newcomers 10-2. Rory Walker bagged a hat-trick while Ben Martin, Josh Bruton and Edward Hunt all scored twice. Taylor Dolbel netted a brace for Tigers.
Ben Hanlan's short-corner conversion in the second quarter was the difference for Souths, who edged out Wests 1-0.
A double for returning Matthew Brown helped the Rams beat Gosford 4-3 at Maitland on Sunday.
Meanwhile, two first-half goals saw China beat the Hockeyroos 2-0 in game two of a three-match series at Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday. The opener finished as a nil-all draw.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.