Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle's premier hockey competitions are underway for 2023 with Tigers, University, Oxfords, Norths, Souths, Maitland all tasting victory

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tigers celebrate a goal in last year's grand final. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

TIGERS, University and Oxfords have opened their Newcastle women's hockey seasons with wins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.