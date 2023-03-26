Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Acquitted rockets into Provincial-Midway Championship frame for Kris Lees

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 26 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees. Picture by Simone De Peak
Dylan Gibbons riding Montefilia down the outside to second place in the group 1 Tancred Stakes on Saturday at Rosehill behind Arapaho. Picture by Steve Hart, Racing NSW

Kris Lees-trained Acquitted slotted into the third line of betting for the $500,000 Provincial-Midway Championship Final after a dominant victory in the penultimate qualifier at Wyong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.