Acquitted rockets into Provincial-Midway Championship frame for Kris Lees

Kris Lees-trained Acquitted slotted into the third line of betting for the $500,000 Provincial-Midway Championship Final after a dominant victory in the penultimate qualifier at Wyong.
Acquitted, now at $6 for the 1400m April 8 decider at Randwick with the TAB after opening at $11, joined Cloudland ($15) from Lees' Newcastle stable in the final after a 2.6-length victory on Saturday over 1350m.
Lees has won the final four times and likely has Loch Eagle ($7) and defending champion Kinloch chasing the last spot in the field at Newcastle's wildcard heat on Thursday.
Koby Jennings made the winning move on Acquitted, a $3.10 favourite, taking off at the 600m mark from a three-wide position with cover to round the field.
They hit the lead travelling four wide on the bend before powering through the heavy 9 conditions to qualify along with Brad Widdup-trained runner-up Cross The Rubicon.
Jennings believed Acquitted found the better ground in the middle of the track and proved his class.
"He probably mapped out to probably be the best horse in the race and I was very happy with the three-wide line, especially later on the day with a heavy track," Jennings told Sky Racing.
"With the drizzle of rain, it's falling apart on the inside, so just from there on I just sort of got on my bike and really made it a test and he proved to be the superior horse.
"He handled the track well, but we were away from any of the shiftiness."
Jennings rode a treble on the day, also winning on Jason Coyle-trained De Poet and Widdup's Fun Sunday.
Also at Wyong, Newcastle trainers Mark Minervini and Nathan Doyle picked up wins with Dubai Flyer and Pad Thai respectively.
Lees-trained The Bopper was second, 0.4 of a length away from Kallos, in the listed Bob Hoysted Handicap (1000m) at Flemington.
At Rosehill on Saturday, Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons was a third of a length away from a first group 1 win when David Payne-trained Montefilia finished a gallant second to Arapaho in the Tancred Stakes (2400m).
Montefilia was the $4 favourite and came home strongly from a midfield position. She was later found to be one-fifths lame.
"It was sickening," Gibbons said.
"She hit a bad patch at the 600 and I thought she broke down for a couple of strides, so she's done a good job to regather herself and get that close."
Former Scone-based apprentice Reece Jones scored his first group 2 win, taking Tapildoodledo to a narrow victory in the $250,000 Tulloch Stakes (2000m) for Queensland trainer Kerry Taplin.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.