Michael Formosa filly defies the odds to gain group 1 Gold Tiara placing

Formosa, who also trained the filly, took the $71 chance forward from gate five and she found a sit behind early leader Eye Believe. Rickie Alchin's race favourite Lux Aeterna later took over and set up a match race with Eye Believe before prevailing by 2.3m. Forever Skyfall held off the rest to take third spot and an $18,000 cheque from the two-year-old fillies feature.