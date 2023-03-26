Newcastle Herald
Michael Formosa filly defies the odds to gain group 1 Gold Tiara placing

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 26 2023 - 2:30pm
Forever Skyfall winning her heat. Picture Bathurst Harness Racing Club

A positive drive from Ellalong's Michael Formosa helped Forever Skyfall finish the best of the rest to pick up a group 1 placing in the $150,000 Gold Tiara at Bathurst on Saturday night.

