Michael Formosa filly defies the odds to gain group 1 Gold Tiara placing

A positive drive from Ellalong's Michael Formosa helped Forever Skyfall finish the best of the rest to pick up a group 1 placing in the $150,000 Gold Tiara at Bathurst on Saturday night.
Formosa, who also trained the filly, took the $71 chance forward from gate five and she found a sit behind early leader Eye Believe. Rickie Alchin's race favourite Lux Aeterna later took over and set up a match race with Eye Believe before prevailing by 2.3m. Forever Skyfall held off the rest to take third spot and an $18,000 cheque from the two-year-old fillies feature.
Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby had six runners on the card and his best result came with Luvareschs, which was third in the Tiara consolation.
At Newcastle on Friday night, Mark Callaghan-trained Swell Time was the most impressive from the Bill and Glenn Tomlin Memorial (2030m) heats, winning in a 1:55:8 mile rate. Callaghan-trained Glenn Ford and Darren Elder-prepared Just Won More took out the other heats.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
