Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunters' essential workers struggling to afford regional housing

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated March 27 2023 - 7:28am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurses, paramedics, police can't afford housing in the Hunter

ESSENTIAL workers are being priced out of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie as house prices and rentals continue to climb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.