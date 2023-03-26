JUST one year ago, friends and family of 21-year-old Mackenzie Anderson were reeling from news of her death in an alleged violent stabbing murder at the hands of a former partner.
Her story is one of the tens of thousands of stories from women in the Hunter collected by domestic and sexual violence advocates 'What Were You Wearing?' who marched in their memory on Sunday.
"We won't be silent, we won't be quiet, we say no to domestic violence" was the chant that participants took up as they walked from Gregson Park, down Beaumont Street and back to Gregson Park.
The message was clear - put an end to sexual and domestic violence. Many wore orange as well as holding banners in support of the cause.
Organiser Sarah Williams is hoping the new state Labor government will sit up and take notice, and to make changes "pretty immediately". "We've got quite a lot of demands we want to bring to light given domestic violence and sexual violence are the two crimes that statistically always increase," Ms Williams said.
"We hope to put a lot of pressure on (the new) government."
Their asks include more school-based programs on healthy relationships, signs of coercive control and the 'insidious nature' of domestic violence.
They're also pushing for stronger conditions on apprehended violence orders (AVOs) to ensure police and offenders take the issue more seriously.
According to Counting Dead Women Australia, 55 women were murdered in Australia in 2022, of which at least 34 were domestic or family violence homicides.
The Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research says the rate of domestic violence-related assaults in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have increased 4 per cent in the five years to 2022.
Ms Williams was recognised as Newcastle's Local Woman of the Year for her work in advocacy, prevention of drink-spiking and providing a safe space for attendees at music festivals.
"We've collected over 26,000 stories of sexual violence with at least 18,000 of those in the Hunter itself," she said.
"It goes to show that sexual violence is absolutely out-of-control in Newcastle and the Hunter region.
"For years people have been too scared to talk about it or think about it because sexual violence is such a scary topic."
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
