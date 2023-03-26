Newcastle Herald
Bronte Macaulay and Joel Vaughan win 2023 Surfest crowns

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated March 26 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:00pm
George Pittar, Joel Vaughan, Bronte Macaulay and Sarah Baum on stage after the Surfest finals on Sunday at Merewether. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Sarah Baum hopes it's third time lucky at Surfest in 2024 after West Australian Bronte Macaulay ensured the Newcastle-based South African was runner-up for successive years at the women's contest on Sunday at Merewether.

