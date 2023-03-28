The Royal Coats, Hey Lenny, Social Strangers - Hamilton Station Hotel
Diamond Construct, The Wandering, Inertia, Vex - Hamilton Station Hotel (band room)
Shapeless (BRA), with Ergoflux, Fr3aky, Potentia - Newcastle Hotel
Pvcker Up, Smacked Youth, Foreign Horror - Hamilton Station Hotel (front bar)
Macquarie College - Lizotte's
Pierce Brothers, with Karen Lee Andrews, Ellie Drennan, Jye Sharp - Speers Point Park
Joel Leggett, with Sarah Yagki, Lachlan Edwards - Cambridge
Butterknife, Hand Models, QRS & Apollo, Unpretty - Hamilton Station Hotel
ABBASBACK - Lizotte's
The Bloods, with Alpine White, Me Local Member of Parliament - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Scatter Light, with Lucid Lane - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Burn Gently: An Australian Hip Hop Documentary - Civic Playhouse
Rod Stewart (UK), Cyndi Lauper (USA, Jon Stevens - Roche Estate
Birds Of Tokyo, with The Sea Gypsies, Anna Smyrk, Naomi Hackyl - Speers Point Park
The Terrys (all ages) - Cambridge main room
Elestial, with Goon Gremlins, Maicey - Cambridge warehouse
Dropsaw, with Downside, Human Failure, Crave Death, Spat Out - Hamilton Station Hotel
Lan Party, Run For Cover, Mozz - Newcastle Hotel
Emily A Smith's 30ish Birthday Hoe Down with all Her Famous Friends - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Rocket Man vs Piano Man - Lizotte's
Phil Jamieson, with Microwave Jenny, Bek Jensen, Dylan Butler - Speers Point Park
John Schumann & The Vagabond Crew - Lizotte's
Posseshot - Cambridge
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.